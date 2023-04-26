NHI Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / National Health Investors, Inc. (

NYSE:NHI, Financial) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will host a conference call on the following day, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 209-9554, with the confirmation number 22026392.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/47862 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



