NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Last year, CNH Industrial reported that three of its Case IH brand tractors were close to completing an epic journey to a new, unique home: Antarctica. These special Steiger Quadtrac 500s have travelled across the Globe, making a number of stops to receive the modifications they need to perform in such a challenging environment.

And now, they have arrived at their final destination.

There, they are being used to support the Australian Antarctic Division's (AAD) aviation operations.

The AAD is part of the Australian Government's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. It delivers operational, medical, science, policy and support functions.

And according to Jason Wood, High Horsepower Product Manager, Case IH, the machines have exceeded the expectations of the AAD operators.

Watch the video to hear what else Jason had to say - and chart the full journey of these extraordinary tractors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749997/Case-IH-Tractors-Complete-Epic-Journey-to-the-Antarctic



