HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber " or the " Company ") announced that on April 12, 2023 it received a letter (the " Notice ") from the NYSE American LLC (the " Exchange ") advising the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide given the reported stockholders' deficit as of December 31, 2022, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years then ended.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the " Common Stock "), which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE American during the period mentioned below, subject to the Company's compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE American. The Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol "CEI", but will have an added designation of ".BC" to indicate the status of the Common Stock as "below compliance". The notice does not affect the Company's ongoing business operations or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission

The Company is required to submit a plan of compliance by May 12, 2023 addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE Company Guide by October 12, 2024.

Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide requires a listed company's stockholders' equity be at least $2.0 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years. Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide requires a listed company's stockholders' equity be at least $4.0 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide requires a listed company's stockholders' equity be at least $6.0 million if it has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years.

Additional details regarding the Notice from the Exchange were included in, and the description above is qualified in its entirety by, Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 18, 2023, which is available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.camber.energy.

About Camber:

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

