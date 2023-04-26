SMART+Modular+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq%3A+SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products announces the introduction of its new T6CN family of PCIe NVMe SSD products which is part of the SMART RUGGED portfolio.

The T6CN family of SSD drives from SMART Modular RUGGED offers a high performance, cost competitive solution for defense, industrial and telecommunications applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

T6CN SSDs are designed to fit between very high-performance datacenter SSDs and highly secure, ruggedized SSDs for military, industrial, and telecom applications. Competitively priced, the T6CN is available in M.2 2280, E1.S and U.2 form factors. All of which provide compatibility with PCIe Gen 4.0 NVME technology, delivering faster read, write, data transfer and operating speeds compared to current SSD technology.

The SSDs capacity ranges from 960GB to 3,840GB for the M.2, 960GB to 7,680GB for the E1.S, and 960GB to 16,360GB for the U.2 version. T6CN offers speeds up to 3,500/s Sequential Read and 3,200MB/s Sequential Writes and is compliant with NVMe v1.4 specifications. Gen 4.0 based technology runs exponentially faster than the speed of SATA III.

Mike Guzzo, director of the SMART RUGGED product line, explains the benefits of these new products, saying, “The T6CN broadens our ruggedized SSD portfolio by adding a more commercially focused Gen 4.0 PCIe solution, coupled with next generation NAND Flash for larger capacity applications.” Guzzo added, “These technology enhancements help enable system designers to get higher performance and capacity for their customer’s evolving system needs.”

The T6CN SSD family is available in commercial and industrial temperatures. The SSDs go through 100% burn-in testing to simulate extreme temperature gradient conditions so that defective drives are exposed and eliminated. In addition, the T6CN SSDs feature advanced low-density parity check (LDPC) error correction and Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.) support. The U.2 and E1.S versions also feature Power Failure Protection (pFail), which safeguards the integrity and functionality of the data in the event of sudden power loss.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

