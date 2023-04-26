SMART Modular Technologies Releases New PCIe NVMe Solid State Drives

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SMART+Modular+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“SMART”), a division of SGH (Nasdaq%3A+SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products announces the introduction of its new T6CN family of PCIe NVMe SSD products which is part of the SMART RUGGED portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006188/en/

PR_T6CN_1500x1000.jpg

The T6CN family of SSD drives from SMART Modular RUGGED offers a high performance, cost competitive solution for defense, industrial and telecommunications applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

T6CN SSDs are designed to fit between very high-performance datacenter SSDs and highly secure, ruggedized SSDs for military, industrial, and telecom applications. Competitively priced, the T6CN is available in M.2 2280, E1.S and U.2 form factors. All of which provide compatibility with PCIe Gen 4.0 NVME technology, delivering faster read, write, data transfer and operating speeds compared to current SSD technology.

The SSDs capacity ranges from 960GB to 3,840GB for the M.2, 960GB to 7,680GB for the E1.S, and 960GB to 16,360GB for the U.2 version. T6CN offers speeds up to 3,500/s Sequential Read and 3,200MB/s Sequential Writes and is compliant with NVMe v1.4 specifications. Gen 4.0 based technology runs exponentially faster than the speed of SATA III.

Mike Guzzo, director of the SMART RUGGED product line, explains the benefits of these new products, saying, “The T6CN broadens our ruggedized SSD portfolio by adding a more commercially focused Gen 4.0 PCIe solution, coupled with next generation NAND Flash for larger capacity applications.” Guzzo added, “These technology enhancements help enable system designers to get higher performance and capacity for their customer’s evolving system needs.”

The T6CN SSD family is available in commercial and industrial temperatures. The SSDs go through 100% burn-in testing to simulate extreme temperature gradient conditions so that defective drives are exposed and eliminated. In addition, the T6CN SSDs feature advanced low-density parity check (LDPC) error correction and Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.) support. The U.2 and E1.S versions also feature Power Failure Protection (pFail), which safeguards the integrity and functionality of the data in the event of sudden power loss.

For more information on technical specifications and ordering information, visit smartm.com.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” and “SMART Modular Technologies” are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230418006188r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006188/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.