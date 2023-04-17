NextMart, Inc. - New Management Team

PHOENIX, April 18, 2023

PHOENIX, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce the resignations of its former CEO, and the naming of Donald R. Keer, Esq., a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as the new Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

On April 17, 2023, the Company reached an agreement with Mr. Keer and the prior CEO agreed to step aside. This change is effective immediately (April 17, 2023). The Company will update the corporate records with the State of Delaware to effectuate this change in the management in the next several days.

Mr. Keer has served as the Company's attorney for the past two years. His experience includes work in oilfield services, water treatment as a chemical engineer and as a business owner. He has over 40 years of working with technical service and equipment companies as an engineer, manager, owner and attorney. Mr. Keer supports a number of other companies listed on OTC Markets and has assisted a number of them in obtaining a qualification for Regulation A offering. His oilfield experience and water treatment experience combined with his legal expertise will allow NextMart to leverage its existing subsidiary, EMCO Oilfield Services into additional water, energy and infrastructure operations.

Mr. Keer states: "I believe the potential for expanded operations through organic growth and acquisitions is very exciting. I may be one of the very few people who have both fracked an oilwell and treated the flowback water from a well. My technical, legal and regulatory in this space allows me to strategically guide the Company into the future. We have plans to quickly re-capitalize the company, file for a Regulation A offering and acquire a number of target companies. Some of the acquisition targets are already in negotiations. This next phase of the Company's growth will be very exciting."

The Company will be filing a Form 8-K during the week of April 17, 2023, to provide notice of this change its management team and updated financial statements and notes thereto. The Company has an active Twitter site at @CorporationNxmr and plans to have an active social media program moving forward to effectively disseminate material information to the public in an expeditious and quick manner.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.

