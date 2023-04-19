HydrogenPro enters partnership with ANDRITZ for green hydrogen solutions in Europe

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway and GRAZ, Austria, April 19, 2023

OSLO, Norway and GRAZ, Austria, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro (OSE: HYPRO), a leader within green hydrogen technology and systems, and international technology group ANDRITZ have entered into a partnership to collaborate on scaling up manufacturing and assembly of electrolysers for the European market.

The collaboration will bring together HydrogenPro's expertise in high-pressure alkaline electrolyser (AEL) technology with ANDRITZ's competence in manufacturing and assembly. This non-exclusive partnership will allow ANDRITZ to include HydrogenPro's technology in its EPC offering of green hydrogen solutions. HydrogenPro, as a fast-growing global green hydrogen technology company, will be able to speed up its technology offering to the European market.

Sami Pelkonen, Executive Vice President Green Hydrogen at ANDRITZ GROUP, states: "ANDRITZ aims to become a leading global provider of complete green hydrogen plants and solutions based on different electrolysis technologies. We look forward to working with HydrogenPro to contribute to the increase in electrolysis capacities needed to support the emerging green hydrogen economy in Europe. Our expertise in plant engineering and turnkey projects will help us to successfully execute complete projects for our customers."

Tarjei Johansen, CEO of HydrogenPro, adds: "This strategic partnership unlocks a significant potential as it combines our pioneering electrolyser design and expertise in underlying technologies with ANDRITZ's operational excellence and experience as an EPC supplier. With this partnership HydrogenPro will have a solid global footprint, in Europe, the US and Asia respectively. Further, it is an important move to reach our ambition of more than 5 GW of electrolysis capacity in five years. We look forward to building on this relationship."

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Martin Thanem Holtet, CFO, +47 922 44 902

Ida Eilertsen Nygård, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, +47 986 11 952
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21747/3752530/1992202.pdf

2023-04-19 HydrogenPro enters partnership with ANDRITZ for green hydrogen solutions in Europe

favicon.png?sn=IO74684&sd=2023-04-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogenpro-enters-partnership-with-andritz-for-green-hydrogen-solutions-in-europe-301801396.html

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO74684&Transmission_Id=202304190114PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO74684&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.