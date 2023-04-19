First quarter 2023 trading update

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORNEBU, Norway, April 19, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) will publish its financial report for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023. Today the company provides an update on production and sales volumes and other relevant items for the quarter.

Oil and gas production and sales

Aker BP produced 452.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd) in the quarter. Net volume sold amounted to 449.6 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q1-23

Q4-22

Q3-22

Net production

452.7

432.0

411.7

Overlift/(underlift)

(3.1)

(3.7)

(5.0)

Net sold volume

449.6

428.3

406.7

Of which liquids

384.1

362.2

342.2

Of which natural gas

65.5

66.0

64.5





Realised prices

Q1-23

Q4-22

Q3-22

Liquids (USD/boe)

78.4

86.6

101.1

Natural gas (USD/boe)

98.7

150.4

280.9

Impairments

The company expects non-cash impairment charges of approximately USD 400 million before tax (approximately USD 300 million after tax) in the first quarter related to the Edvard Grieg area. This is mainly driven by the previously announced termination of the Troldhaugen project and by reduced forward prices leading to an impairment of technical goodwill allocated to the Edvard Grieg & Ivar Aasen CGU.

Webcast

The company will release the first quarter 2023 results on 27 April 2023 at 07:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Disclaimer

The information in this statement is based on a preliminary assessment of the company's first quarter 2023 financial results. The company has not completed its financial reporting and related review and control procedures. The estimates provided may therefore be subject to change and the financial statements finally approved and released by the company may deviate from the information herein.

Contact
Kjetil Bakken,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel.: +47 918 89 889

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO74683&sd=2023-04-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quarter-2023-trading-update-301801409.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO74683&Transmission_Id=202304190130PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO74683&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.