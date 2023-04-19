PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, Alfa Laval is changing its divisional profitability key metric from EBIT to EBITA. The change is made to better reflect the underlying performance of the respective businesses. To enable comparisons in coming financial reports, Alfa Laval today includes the historical divisional EBITA in historical quarterly key figures from 2020.

Divisional historic EBITA to be found in attached historical key figures and on the company's website.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3753839/1993431.pdf PR EBITA ENG_230419_v2 https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3753839/bc4ddb5c169b2e98.xlsx Alfa Laval keyfigures 2002-2022

