PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rockwell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 3, 2022, Rockwell announced results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Among other items, Rockwell reported net income of $53.9 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $415 million, or $3.54 per share, for the same period in the prior year. Rockwell also announced that it was reducing its fiscal year 2022 outlook, lowering reported sales growth from a range of 16% to 19% down to a range of 11% to 15%. Rockwell attributed the guidance reduction to supply chain restraints.

On this news, Rockwell's stock price fell $36.30 per share, or 14.52%, to close at $213.74 per share on May 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-rockwell-automation-inc---rok-301801520.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP