Generac Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

30 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIff9bb98e6aa7405b94d6f836a70bd366. Individuals that wish to listen via telephone will be given dial-in information.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:
Michael W. Harris
Senior Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
[email protected]m

