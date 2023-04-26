Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported first quarter 2023 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“The first quarter brought unexpected challenges in the environment, but we proved adaptable and resilient, successfully navigating through them and delivering solid financial results,“ said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “Our capital, liquidity and funding position remains strong, and our deposits were broadly stable over the month of March. We remain focused on our deposit initiatives, taking care of our customers and protecting key investments while trimming expenses where we can. We are hopeful that market turmoil continues to subside, and we expect that we will be able to deliver attractive mid-teens ROTCE for the year.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on May 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2023.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its first quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4440, conference ID 6086305

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on April 19, 2023 through May 19, 2023. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 2817435. The webcast replay will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook,” “hopeful,” “guidance” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management, and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. More information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

CFG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005319/en/