BJ's Wholesale Club Releases Inaugural ESG Report

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report represents how the company served its members, team members and communities in its 2022 fiscal year and demonstrates BJ’s commitment to communicate transparently on its ESG efforts.

“We believe it is our responsibility to ensure BJ’s Wholesale Club contributes to the health of the communities where we live and work,” said Bob Eddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We have dedicated time and resources toward improvements and programs that will positively impact our members, team members and communities.”

The ESG report, a significant milestone for BJ’s, highlights the company’s commitment to reporting its ESG progress. The report covers key areas including:

Environmental stewardship:

  • Energy efficiency improvements, including replacing and upgrading equipment in clubs to reduce energy consumption
  • Increased recycling and waste reduction efforts, including the implementation of a food waste diversion program with a commitment to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030

Social responsibility:

  • A commitment to inclusion and diversity, including hiring practices that ensure a diverse workforce and opportunities to grow and develop within the company
  • Over $1.4 million in grants provided by BJ’s Charitable Foundation to help families gain access to basic essentials, including fresh food, education and wellness
  • Over 10.7 million meals provided through the BJ’s Feeding Communities program delivered in partnership with Feeding America®

Corporate governance:

  • Established an ESG steering committee comprised of business leaders to oversee the company’s ESG strategy and progress
  • ESG oversight by the audit committee of the board of directors to ensure accountability and transparency

To view the company’s ESG report, visit www.BJs.com%2FESG.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 237 clubs and 166 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230419005186r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005186/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.