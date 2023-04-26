Committed to creating a greener, more sustainable planet on Earth Day and every day, BrightView (NYSE: BV) – the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company – reaffirms its industry leadership by focusing on three key environmental priorities as it designs and maintains the best landscapes on Earth:

BrightView is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase use of renewable energy sources, by deploying more battery-powered mowers and hand-held tools. (Photo: Business Wire)

Greener Fleet: By deploying more battery-powered mowers and hand-held tools, as well as adding electric and hybrid vehicles, BrightView will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase use of renewable energy sources. Last year, BrightView invested in over 1,000 new pieces of electric equipment and added 400 hybrid or electric cars and trucks.

Water Conservation: With many regions experiencing drought conditions and local governments enacting water restrictions, BrightView offers superior irrigation management services to clients, including smart irrigation controllers, turf conversion, and xeriscaping to better ensure water efficiency and conservation. Xeriscaping, a landscaping technique that uses plants appropriate to the local climate, can reduce water use by 60 percent or more.

Ecosystem Preservation: Every year, BrightView plants tens of thousands of trees, shrubs, and grass as part of its best-in-class landscaping work. In 2022, BrightView partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 300,000 trees. These plantings help revitalize the ecosystem, while cleaning the air, filtering water, and sequestering carbon.

“As landscaping stewards, operating in an environmentally-friendly manner is the keystone to BrightView’s core business beliefs,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “We take great pride in setting the industry standard to ensure future generations benefit from our responsible way of how we serve our customers and communities where we live, work and play.”

Every Day is Earth Day at BrightView

This Earth Day, and throughout the year, BrightView team members nationwide will volunteer their time and participate in enhancement projects and local events to make a positive impact in their communities, including:

Renovating and rejuvenating community centers’ gardens and flower beds

Cleaning up and revitalizing cemeteries and public spaces

Planting trees, building pollinator boxes, and releasing ladybugs

Distributing educational materials and flower seeds at client locations

