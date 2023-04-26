Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced today the return of the annual franchise industry event, The+Global+Beauty+and+Fashion+Tech+Forum, on Monday, June 26th, 2023 in New York City. The event will be held at The Convene event space, located at 117 West 46th Street, from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM ET, and feature comprehensive programming with key opinion leaders across beauty, fashion, technology, retail, and media. This year’s theme, “The Future of AI and AR Innovation”, will showcase the latest cutting-edge fashion and beauty technology and feature industry experts through dynamic presentations and panel discussions that speak to the impact of innovative AI and AR technologies and how they are transforming the consumer shopping experience.

Early bird tickets to the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum 2023 are on sale now through May 15th for $125 per ticket (ticket value $250) for the in-person event, and $40 per ticket to attend virtually.

The Future of AI & AR Innovation

This year’s Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will spotlight a new frontier in AI and AR technology and its impact across the consumer shopping experience. Presentations and panels will feature speakers across multiple industries from leading brands like Amazon Brand Innovation Lab, The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, COTY, Elemis, Airem, Glossy, WWD, BeautyMatter, Wake Forest University, Teads, iSpa, SoPost, Beaute in Tech, and more, showcasing the versatility of AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions and the impactful results that come from adopting innovative technology strategies for their businesses.

A New Frontier of Beauty and Fashion Tech Innovation

“Each year, we strive for the Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum to spotlight the exciting future of AI and AR innovation through the lens of leading brands and their real-world application of these unique solutions,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to once again gather thought leaders across multiple industries, including beauty, fashion, retail, and technology, for a dynamic discussion on the impact of AI and AR across the consumer shopping experience.”

What You Will Learn at the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum

With the rapid advancements in AI and AR innovation, the 2023 Global Beauty and Fashion Tech Forum will highlight fresh insights into the impactful ways brands are leveraging AI and AR to drive sales conversion, increase customer engagement, improve personalization, and build more sustainable business practices. Attendees will hear from industry leaders on the unique ways their brands have created immersive digital experiences that unlock new revenue streams and drive consumer engagements and loyalty.

The event will also feature an interactive technology showcase where guests can experience innovative AI and AR solutions first hand, including virtual try on for beauty products, up-to-date dermatologist-verified skincare analysis, newly introduced multiple stacking virtual rings, an auto ring and wrist sizer, along with the most prestigious virtual jewelry, watches, eyewear, and more. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of digital technology and how AI and AR solutions can propel brands into the next generation consumer shopping experience.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect+Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

