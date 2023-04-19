KBR Signs Agreement with ISU Chemical for Next Generation Battery Technology

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has signed a joint development agreement with ISU Chemical Co. Ltd. for the design of a commercial scale lithium sulfide (Li2S) unit for next generation battery technology.

KBR_Registered_Logo.jpg

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will be the exclusive licensor of this technology. Lithium sulfide is used in the production of all-solid-state batteries, which in addition to being inherently safer and more efficient than conventional lithium-ion batteries, store more power.

"We are pleased to work with ISU Chemical to jointly develop and design commercial-scale plants for manufacturing next generation battery materials," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This technology will play a valuable role in helping the industry transition towards more efficient utilization of renewable energy."

"The combination of ISU Chemical's experience accumulated through R&D and demonstration plant operation, and KBR's leadership in developing process technologies for large-scale commercial production will establish a strong foundation for building next generation battery technology," said Seung-Ho Lyu, CEO, ISU Chemical. "This will help our clients achieve price competitiveness and supply stability for the production of lithium sulfide."

KBR's process knowledge for recovery and purification of inorganic materials is based on over 40 years of experience in designing evaporation and crystallization technologies that comply with today's demanding environmental regulations.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the company's joint development agreement with ISU Chemical, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

favicon.png?sn=DA74068&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-signs-agreement-with-isu-chemical-for-next-generation-battery-technology-301800912.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA74068&Transmission_Id=202304190600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA74068&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.