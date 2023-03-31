CGI to release second quarter fiscal 2023 results on April 26

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2023

MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who:

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results



When:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)



Conference Call:

1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 66993424



Webcast:

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR
section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample
time to access the webcast and supporting slides.



Podcast:

A replay will be available for download later in the day.



About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

