STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER, Financial)(FRA:5JL, Financial) Bambuser (NASDAQ:BUSER) will publish a financial report for the first quarter of 2023 at approximately 08:00am CET on May 4, 2023.
The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 11:00am CET.
To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q1-report-2023/register
If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002283
Contact information
Jonas Lagerström, Chief Strategy Officer & Acting CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98
About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.
Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.
Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]
Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB
Attachments
Invitation to the briefing of Bambuser Q1 2023 report
SOURCE: Bambuser AB
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750081/Invitation-to-the-Briefing-of-Bambuser-Q1-2023-report