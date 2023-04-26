Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s continued commitment and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s website here.

“I am proud to issue our fourth annual Sustainability Report reflecting our commitment to continuous improvement as responsible corporate citizens,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “Over the course of 2022, we continued to invest significant time and resources into advancing our ESG programs that align with our corporate mission and support our key strategic initiatives. Continuing to grow and enhance our ESG policies and programs is a key priority for us now and in the future as we remain focused on how we can better serve all of our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, patients, investors and communities around the globe.”

Glaukos’ ESG initiatives are overseen by the company’s board of directors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to achieve the sustainability targets identified in the sustainability report. Historical, current and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and process that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information included in, and any issues identified as material for purposes of this document may not be considered material for SEC reporting purposes. In the context of this disclosure, the term “material” is distinct from, and should not be confused with, such term as defined for SEC reporting purposes. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2023. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

