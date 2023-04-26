VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Yu as Chief Financial Officer and Harpreet Bajaj as Corporate Secretary, replacing Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. These changes are effective immediately.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: " We are pleased to add Eddy and Harpreet to the iMetal team as we continue to grow the Company through project acquisition and development. We wish Joyce all the success going forward and thank her for her financial stewardship in assisting iMetal's significant growth over the last 24 months."

Eduardo (Eddy) Yu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of experience in business and financial management. Over the past several years Eddy has been providing financial management and reporting services to publicly traded companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, including strategic planning services to improve a company's overall performance. Currently, Eddy is the CFO of Atacama Copper Corporation, as well as the managing director of FT Management Ltd.

Harpreet Bajaj has an MBA in Finance and over 14 years of professional experience in compliance and investment banking, including positions with the TSX Venture Exchange and the due diligence division of MNC bank. Currently, Ms. Bajaj is the Corporate Secretary of Kodiak Copper Corp., and also manages the corporate compliance needs of several private and public companies.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

[email protected]

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

