TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)( FRA:3QP, Financial), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce a significant advancement in its Safe Entry Stations. The Company's AI-powered screening technology will now be able to take non-invasive blood pressure readings, making Safe Entry a vital tool for detecting and managing cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of global mortality.

Using artificial intelligence technology, Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations already screen individuals for vital parameters such as temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation. With the added ability to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure, Safe Entry Stations now provide even greater accuracy for its healthcare applications as well as workplace and law enforcement screening tools.

"Monitoring blood pressure is an essential aspect of maintaining good health. Adding this feature to Safe Entry will be a significant development in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operations Officer at Predictmedix. "By incorporating blood pressure parameters into our screening process, we can help make healthcare screening more accessible and efficient for patients."

Predictmedix is also pleased to announce that it has introduced Heart Rate Variability (HRV) in its vital parameters detection, which provides an early indication of the onset of several diseases. The HRV component reflects the functions of a parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system, the two components of the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS), which control heart activity. Studies are underway in India to progress and validate HRV screening capabilities. Additionally, the company is initiating Blood Oxygen Saturation screening trials to further enhance its screening solutions.

"With the addition of HRV, blood oxygen saturation, and blood pressure readings, Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations take us into a new frontier of what is possible for healthcare and other industries alike," said Kushwah. "We're proud to be at the forefront of AI-based screening solutions and are committed to continuing to provide innovative technology to help keep people safe and healthy."

"We are committed to continuously expanding our AI screening solutions to bring added value and greater efficiencies to healthcare risk management. It was a pleasure to host government officials and technologists from a major global economy over the past two weeks, who are exploring various ways to make AI-powered health screening commonplace and establish it as the standard of care. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for all," concluded Kushwah.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)( FRA:3QP, Financial) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

