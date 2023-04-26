BBSI Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (

BBSI, Financial) ( BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13737460

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 3, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13737460

About BBSI

BBSI ( BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

