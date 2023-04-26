CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a leading presence at the 43rd annual meeting & scientific sessions of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) with over 55 oral presentations and posters, and two symposia covering the latest advancements in surveillance and the clinical utility of these advancements in real-world applications for both heart and lung transplantation. The event will be held April 19-22 in Denver, Colorado.

“We are exceedingly proud to have a remarkable presence at this year’s ISHLT meeting with HeartCare data showing significant clinical benefits and compelling data supporting the advancement of AlloSure Lung into clinical practice,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “The significant body of evidence presented at ISHLT demonstrates the value of routinely incorporating CareDx’s non-invasive molecular solutions in heart and lung transplant clinical decision making.”

“HeartCare is a comprehensive molecular tool that we believe when used for surveillance provides insight into the risk of future significant clinical events compared to biopsies alone. Integrating this additional information will hopefully allow clinicians to further optimize and individualize post-transplant medical therapy,” said Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Cardiologist, and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford. “In fact, at Stanford Health Care we have moved away from routine surveillance with biopsies to multimodality molecular surveillance starting at one month as the standard for all patients who receive a cardiac transplant. In doing so, we have maintained excellent short and long-term outcomes and patients rarely require a biopsy.”

CareDx has assembled leading experts in the field who will review the use of HeartCare™ and AlloSure® Lung on clinical decision-making and in the management of challenging real-world scenarios.

Challenging Cases in Post-Cardiac Transplant Care: The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Surveillance , April 20, 11:30am, CDT. Moderated by Eugene DePasquale, MD, University of Southern California and Jeremy Kobulnik, MD, CareDx. Speakers include Albert J. Hicks III, MD, MPH, University of Maryland; Kiran Kaur Khush, MD, Stanford Health Care; and Nir Uriel, MD, MSc, Columbia University.

, April 20, 11:30am, CDT. Moderated by Eugene DePasquale, MD, University of Southern California and Jeremy Kobulnik, MD, CareDx. Speakers include Albert J. Hicks III, MD, MPH, University of Maryland; Kiran Kaur Khush, MD, Stanford Health Care; and Nir Uriel, MD, MSc, Columbia University. Just Breathe - Facing Clinical Challenges in Lung Transplantation, April 21, 11:30am, CDT. Moderated by Deborah Jo Levine, MD, FCCP, FAST, Stanford University. Speakers include Hannah Mannem, MD, University of Virginia; Nirmal Sharma, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; and Anil Trindade, MD, Vanderbilt University.

“I look forward to our scientific discussion during the HeartCare symposium which reviews ‘real-world’ clinical cases and how to use molecular tools to help manage complicated patient cases,” said Albert J. Hicks III, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Medical Director of Heart Transplantation and Co-Director of Thoracic Transplant Quality at University of Maryland School of Medicine, and Advanced Heart Failure Cardiologist, University of Maryland Medical Center. “The expansive use of these molecular tools enables us to address a variety of real-world cases in ways that were much more difficult before.”

For a complete listing of abstracts, oral presentations and posters please follow this link.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: CareDx.com.

