FREMONT, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which provides an update on Enphase's ESG policies, initiatives, and performance.



“Our best-in-class energy management solutions help enable the world to gain access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy,” said Lisan Hung, vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary of Enphase Energy. “As a leading global energy technology company, we will stay focused on environmental, social, and governance matters; delivering leading edge technology, products, and services to help improve quality of life and enable sustainable development; all while being good stewards of our planet, our communities, and our people.”

The ESG report provides an overview of Enphase ESG policies, initiatives, and performance, covering topics that are relevant to the business, its investors, and other key stakeholders. The disclosures are guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Solar Project Developer’s standard, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the recommendations of the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To view a copy of the ESG report, please visit the Enphase website.

