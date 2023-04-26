Quad to Host Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results

1 hours ago
Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, to discuss first quarter 2023 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO.

The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.quad.com%2Finvestor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to [email protected].

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10177357%2Ff8e85770aa. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain access to the call on May 3, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

  • U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
  • International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until June 3, 2023, accessible as follows:

  • U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
  • International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
  • Replay Access Code: 1072388

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including strategy and consulting, data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services.

Serving more than 2,900 clients, Quad has approximately 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Please visit quad.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005029/en/

