NICE Actimize, a %3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: NICE) business, today announced the launch of its breakthrough Suspicious+Activity+Monitoring+%28SAM-10%29 solution. Built to detect more suspicious activity while reducing false positives, NICE Actimize’s SAM-10 introduces significant enhancements to its award-winning anti-money laundering solution, incorporating multiple layers of defense which strengthen the others and offer comprehensive coverage and detection of suspicious activity for financial institutions.

Part of NICE Actimize’s Anti-Money+Laundering suite of solutions, the new SAM-10 solution’s entity-centric AML approach delivers data to enrich profiles and multiple layers to segment, monitor, and ensure that only true suspicious activity is identified. With SAM-10, suspicious activity can be intricately understood, accurately monitored, and detected more quickly.

NICE Actimize’s SAM-10 also offers next-generation analytics, including machine learning for advanced anomaly detection, model optimization, and network risk analytics, detecting suspicious relationships and transaction patterns accurately.

“NICE Actimize’s unique, multilayered approach is a true industry differentiator that brings transaction monitoring to the next level. For financial institutions to be more effective, monitoring technology that explores relationships with connected parties, understands suspicious connections, and accurately follows the flows of funds has become increasingly important,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Groundbreaking Collective Intelligence

With its groundbreaking collective intelligence capability, SAM-10 optimizes detection thresholds. It can quickly develop new models based on industry-wide learnings, with all artifacts delivered for easy explainability and model risk management reviews.

While increasing the identification of suspicious activity, SAM-10 supports regulatory compliance and improves alignment to a risk-based approach to transaction monitoring. This approach means fewer false positives and more meaningful, truly suspicious alerts so that investigation teams can focus their efforts on risk.

Other benefits of NICE Actimize’s SAM-10 Suspicious Activity Monitoring solution include:

Enhanced Coverage: With NICE Actimize's extensive catalog of out-of-the-box detection models, advanced analytics, and network risk detection, SAM-10 extends and enhances detection coverage across all industry verticals, especially in helping identify suspicious connections between transaction counterparties using new network risk analysis detection.

Faster Investigations: Improved entity insights provide richer information and improved UI. The solution also offers network exploration capabilities for a visual understanding of relationships.

Flexible Deployment: Deployment options include on-premise or SaaS.

Exploring network relationships down to granular information on connections, investigators are provided with all the tools and knowledge required to make a highly accurate judgment on any suspicious activity and act accordingly.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.

