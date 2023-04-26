Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 3, 2023.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 10,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005263/en/

