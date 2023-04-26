Incorporating Draganfly’s UAV Platform into AgileMesh’s product line will ensure emergency responders have access to a highly advanced tool that can improve situational awareness and enable swift deployment during critical incidents.

Los Angeles, CA., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that AgileMesh, Inc . will add Draganfly’s UAV Platform to its wireless surveillance product line, resulting in meaningful enhancements to communication capabilities for emergency personnel.

Draganfly’s UAV Platform and AgileMesh's wireless surveillance solutions will combine to equip emergency responders with an advanced tool for improved situational awareness and swift deployment during critical incidents. This agreement will facilitate improved public safety by enabling emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to critical incidents, ultimately saving time and lives.

AgileMesh develops portable, on-scene, live-streaming, wireless video surveillance, and data communications technology for public safety applications, including tactical, overt, and covert operations, at special events for monitoring and crowd control, and any location that requires surveillance where it didn’t previously exist. Non-technical users can quickly deploy their technology to improve situational awareness and decision-making. AgileMesh equipment is used by law enforcement (SWAT, investigative units, etc.), fire departments, VIP protection details, OEMCs, and military entities.

Draganfly's UAV technology features custom payloads designed for diverse applications. Integrating with AgileMesh's wireless surveillance solutions will allow Draganfly's public safety drones to enhance their capabilities for specific applications such as law enforcement, fire-EMS, homeland security, and loss prevention applications.

“We are pleased to add Draganfly’s cutting-edge drone technology into our product line as an option for enhancing the management and response process for emergency personnel during incidents.,” said Bill Dickerson, co-founder and CTO of AgileMesh. “This addition adds another surveillance asset, providing necessary situational awareness at the incident.”

“AgileMesh adding our technology to their surveillance product line will help make sure emergency personnel have access to the technology they need to increase situational awareness,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “This agreement will help reduce the need to put personnel in high-risk situations and revolutionize how public safety agencies communicate during critical situations.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About AgileMesh, Inc.

AgileMesh™, Inc. develops portable, on-scene wireless video surveillance and data communications systems for use in Law Enforcement, Fire-EMS, Homeland Security and Loss Prevention applications. Each AgileMesh™ solution is powered by their proprietary CommandMesh™ technology which optimizes video signal processing and communications on the Incident Area Network (IAN). AgileMesh™ systems provide incident and event commanders with an enhanced level of public safety management capability, increased officer safety, more accurate incident action records, and greater liability protection.

The company, officially launched in 2005, is based in Plano, Texas and serves top public safety agencies. AgileMesh™ may be contacted at [email protected] or visit http://www.agilemesh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

