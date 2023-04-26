MusicFX has partnered with After 9 Partners, LLC to provide digital ticketing for the 40th celebration of the FreakNik Festival. MetaWorks will create a collectable FreakNik Festival proof of attendance NFT for this event that will only be available to guest that attend the Festival.

Fairfield, CA., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Atlanta based promotional and events Company After 9 Partners, LLC as its official ticketing, wallet and NFT partner for the taping of the FreakNik Festival documentary on May 7th, 2023 scheduled for release on Hulu.

FreakNik originated in the mid-1980s in Atlanta as a modest spring break picnic organized for students from local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). FreakNik is not only a captivating story that showcases how Atlanta became the foundation of Black culture as it is today, but also highlights the fusion of various cultural elements, including music, politics, and societal dynamics from the late 80s and 90s, all the way to the present day.

MusicFX was created to radically improve the connection between music artists and their fans. The first pain point in that relationship is ticketing. We launched our FoundersX all access NFT membership as an immediate way of creating unique, one of a kind experiences for Music Fans. The goal of MusicFX is to make the process of ticketing a safe, fun and affordable one that controls the costs for the fans, improve the returns for the artists and use NFTs to create a closer connection to both the fan and the artists.

We’ll be launching a new blockchain-based NFT ticketing platform by the end of the year that completely eliminates the secondary market ticketing process where middlemen mark tickets up 5 to 20 times from their face value with neither the fan nor the artists benefiting. FreakNik is our first event where we utilize digital wallets, the blockchain and NFT’s to drive real value to music, concert and eventgoers.

MusicFX is proud to be a part of representing the rich history and impact of FreakNik on urban culture. Through its innovative platform, MusicFX will provide fans with a secure and seamless way to access the documentary taping, while also enabling them to share their unique FreakNik experience. This cutting-edge technology will allow fans to be part of the festival's legacy, creating a truly immersive and memorable event for all attendees.

"We are thrilled to be listed as a co-producer alongside the events operator Carlos Neal for the FreakNik documentary FreakNik: The Wildest Party Never Told” to Air on Hulu," said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. "This festival has been a cultural phenomenon, and we are honored to showcase its positive impact and influence on music, culture and community through this exciting project."

To register for presale codes for tickets click here: https://freaknikfest.com/ .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

[email protected]