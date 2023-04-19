PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF, a leading manufacturer of functional ingredients, excipients and flavors for dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, and biotechnology, today announced the launch of its new pectin-based technology, a further expansion of its vegan softgel offering. The introduction of VERDIGEL™ SC enables manufacturers of vegan softgels to offer carrageenan-free products, which are in high demand in several markets.

Across the world, an increasing consumer preference for vegan supplements is driving producers to meet this growing demand. Softgels are gaining popularity and becoming a format of choice in the nutraceutical and supplement sectors, but they present several manufacturing challenges, including strength and stability–particularly with increasingly complex and sensitive active ingredients.

"VERDIGEL™ SC was developed to provide manufacturers looking to switch to plant-based, carrageenan-free alternatives without disrupting their production processes and compromising the performance and quality that they need from this popular dosage form," said Rebecca Putans, R&D scientist, IFF. "Ultimately, this is about providing choice and flexibility for our customers, so they can unlock softgel possibilities, accelerate their time to market and respond swiftly to changes in consumer preferences."

VERDIGEL™ SC is a ready-to-use pectin-based premix, requiring only the addition of water and a plasticizer to produce high-performance softgels. It is designed for easy implementation and efficient use, suitable for a wide range of formulations, and maintains the same processability and stability as other vegan and animal-based softgel approaches. VERDIGEL™ SC offers significant processing benefits as well as labeling advantages as it is vegan, halal, kosher, non-GMO, and contains no gluten, allergens or preservatives.

"Today's announcement is a proud moment as we again expand our vegan softgel technology platform, to provide our customers with even more differentiated options to create high-quality plant-based soft capsules with excellent consumer acceptance and appeal," added Benjamin Roscoe, application development and innovation manager, IFF. "At IFF, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry. With a long, proud history in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, and a decade of experience in softgel development, we are uniquely positioned to partner with formulators and producers to develop the novel delivery forms of tomorrow."

VERDIGEL™ SC will be available at IFF booth C80 during Vitafoods Europe in Geneva, Switzerland from May 9-11. Visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the carrageenan-free vegan softgel samples and meet with IFF experts on-site. Meetings with a VERDIGEL™ SC representative at Vitafoods can be arranged here.

To learn more about VERDIGEL™ SC, its applications and benefits, visit here.

