Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in a number of scientific conferences in April and May.

Chemomab_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

British Society for Rheumatology Annual Conference – April 24-26, 2023

Date:

April 24, 2023

Time:

9:45am BST

Venue:

Manchester Central Convention Complex, Manchester, UK and virtual

Format:

Oral presentation: CCL24 Serum Concentration Predicts Both Vascular and Fibrotic Complications in Systemic Sclerosis: Rationale for a Biological Target Driven, Basket Trial Across Disease Subsets

Presenter:

Professor Enrico De Lorenzis, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases, University of Leeds, UK

Information:

https://www.rheumatology.org.uk/events-learning/conferences/annual-conference

EASL Monothematic Conference on Biliary Fibrosis 2023 – May 12-13, 2023

Date:

May 12, 2023

Time:

17:20-17:50 CEST

Venue:

Grand Hotel Baglioni, Florence, Italy

Format:

Poster presentation: Patient proteomic data and mouse model reinforce the proinflammatory role of CCL24 in cholestatic disease

Session:

ePoster session 3 and break

Presenter:

Matt Frankel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chemomab

Information:

https://easl.eu/event/biliary-fibrosis-23/

In addition, Chemomab's corporate development team will be in Boston June 5-8, 2023, participating in the BIO International Convention's One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study in patients with severe lung injury were recently reported. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin around midyear. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors & Media:

Irina Koffler

Barbara Lindheim

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Chemomab Therapeutics

Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations

[email protected]

Strategic Communications


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA74774&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-scientific-conferences-301801509.html

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA74774&Transmission_Id=202304190700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA74774&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.