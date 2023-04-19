Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 19, 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens Semiconductor will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:
Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]

