Award-Winning Stir STIKs Now Available at Over 600 Retail Locations of The Vitamin Shoppe

FANWOOD, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLISTIK Wellness® the award-winning CBD brand, and its patented Stir STIKs have partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe® to sell HOLISTIK Wellness products in more than 600 retail locations throughout the U.S., and on vitaminshoppe.com, beginning today. A two-time winner of Men's Health CBD Awards, HOLISTIK Wellness allows shoppers within The Vitamin Shoppe's "CBD HQ" to stir their way to wellness with arguably the cleanest CBD products on the market. Cultivated from hemp that's grown indoors in crushed coconut rather than soil, the CBD Wellness within HOLISTIK is never contaminated by pollutants in the air or soil.

HOLISTIK Wellness is a unique CBD product that provides the health benefits of broad-spectrum, water soluble hemp extract powder in a convenient, easy-to-use Stir STIK delivery system that can either be popped open and poured, or stirred gradually into, your favorite hot or cold beverage. Fast-acting, HOLISTIK CBD is formulated with ingredients such as lion's mane, melatonin, and lemongrass, to support focus, sleep, and a sense of calm.

"The Vitamin Shoppe is a beacon of health for consumers in this country and holds a special place in my heart, as my mom, the inspiration for HOLISTIK, used to bring me there for all of our wellness needs", said TJ Stouder, Co-founder and CEO of HOLISTIK. "The CBD category is expanding fast, with lots of information out there, and consumers are seeking trusted, quality resources, such as The Vitamin Shoppe. We believe the power of this partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe will be monumental in introducing many new consumers to HOLISTIK's innovative approach to the power of CBD wellness."

HOLISTIK's library of pre-portioned 10mg STIKs will be available within The Vitamin Shoppe stores, including an all-new FOCUS STIK, which will be sold exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe for a limited time. Pricing and details on each product include:

$3.99 singles, $29.99 10-Packs

singles, 10-Packs FOCUS – Lion's Mane, Green Coffee Bean and L-Theanine support a clear head and balanced energy

SLEEP – Chamomile and Melatonin help you fall asleep faster and wake refreshed

STRESS – Lemon Balm helps ease the mind and relax the body

Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is proud to be a leading national destination for trusted, high-quality CBD products. We are excited to offer our customers an innovative new way to access the wellness benefits of CBD via HOLISTIK's novel and convenient Stir STIK design. Our CBD HQ concept provides an industry-leading assortment of CBD brands and products, as well as the expertise of our knowledgeable Health Enthusiast associates, and we're pleased to welcome HOLISTIK to The Vitamin Shoppe stores."

HOLISTIK will bring a new dynamic to the CBD category, with the ability of customers to stir their way to wellness, knowing exactly how much CBD they are consuming without the fuss or mess of scooping and measuring. The easy-to-use STIKs contain a daily serving of CBD Wellness paired with other natural, trusted ingredients to help foster wellness from within. For more information on HOLISTIK, please visit www.holistikwellness.com and to learn more about CBD Wellness, visit https://www.holistikwellness.com/pages/our-hemp.

ABOUT HOLISTIK WELLNESS

HOLISTIK Wellness is committed to minimizing our impact on the planet. We're always pushing boundaries to make our business practices greener and more sustainable. Beginning on the farm, we minimize our footprint by not being dependent on the traditional power grid and by using 95% less water than outdoor grown hemp. All HOLISTIK Wellness packaging materials are made from the best biodegradable materials available and our Stir STIK products are fully recyclable. That said, going one big step further, they remove one plastic water bottle, four times the plastic of a STIK, from the ocean for every STIK sold making HOLISTIK plastic negative. As stigma against hemp dissipates and innovation thrives, we are working with and even investing in suppliers with the potential to make our unique Stir STIK products out of hemp plastic, to further minimize our footprint.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

