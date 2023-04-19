Veeva MedTech Clinical Trials Report Signals Significant Opportunity to Improve Data Delivery and Quality

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 19, 2023

83% use email, portals, and paper to exchange information with study partners, slowing study execution and increasing risk of non-compliance

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released its first-ever report examining global trends in medtech clinical trials. According to the 2023 Veeva MedTech Clinical Benchmark Report, on-time data entry and data quality are the top challenges for medtech when working with clinical research sites. This can delay trials and increase compliance risk, making improved collaboration with study sites a critical priority for faster delivery of high-quality data.

Clinical_Benchmark_Report_PR_chart_Infographic.jpg

Research reveals most medtech companies (83%) rely on manual approaches to share information with study stakeholders, such as email, portals, and paper. Manual methods of sharing information slow down study execution and data analysis, increasing the time and costs necessary to complete trial activities. With regulations like EU MDR and IVDR requiring more clinical evidence and performance data, there is a near-term opportunity to advance medtech studies to be faster and more efficient.

The report highlights key areas for improvement and progress made in medtech clinical research, including:

  • Disconnected systems remain a crucial issue: More than half of respondents (61%) experience challenges with fragmented clinical systems because of cross-system integration, data management, reporting, and usability. Managing studies on siloed systems can lead to manual errors, duplicate data, and missing files.
  • A clear strategy is needed for post-market clinical follow-up (PMCF): There was no single method for PMCF used by most respondents, with top approaches reported as real-world evidence (21%), literature search (20%), and comparison studies (20%). Without a standard method to meet PMCF, organizations can benefit from developing an end-to-end process that spans clinical, medical, regulatory, quality, and marketing for continuous data gathering throughout the product lifecycle.
  • Shift to digital clinical systems accelerating this year: Nearly half (45%) say shifting to digital clinical systems is a top priority over the next 12 months. Establishing a digital and connected technology foundation will make it easier for study stakeholders to work together, increasing trial efficiency, accelerating data delivery, and improving the experience for sites.

"The medtech industry has a significant opportunity to modernize clinical systems and processes for faster access to trial data," said Kevin Liang, vice president, Vault Clinical strategy, Veeva MedTech. "As more organizations prioritize digital clinical technologies, medtech can improve collaboration with stakeholders and drive trial efficiency, productivity, and compliance."

The Veeva MedTech Clinical Benchmark study examined how organizations—ranging from emerging to large device and diagnostics companies—manage clinical processes, study site collaboration, and trial data to ensure compliance and speed. This report includes insights from more than 135 clinical medtech professionals worldwide, outlining current challenges and near-term priorities associated with clinical trial conduct. See the full report, which investigates how medtech companies are managing clinical operations, outsourcing, post-market clinical follow-up, and modernization.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF74540&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-medtech-clinical-trials-report-signals-significant-opportunity-to-improve-data-delivery-and-quality-301801426.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF74540&Transmission_Id=202304190703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF74540&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.