NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023+Aragon+Research+Globe+for+Conversational+AI+in+the+Intelligent+Contact+Center+Report.

Aragon+Research analysts evaluated 14 providers that are including conversational AI technology within their intelligent contact center (ICC) offerings, or providing solutions focused exclusively for the ICC. Providers were ranked based on Strategy, Performance and Reach. NICE was identified as a Leader and highlighted for its open, cloud-native CXone platform with AI across its portfolio and its ability to deliver across the entire customer experience arena. NICE was also identified for its unique ability to address the needs of the CXi (customer experience interactions) market.

“It is evident that NICE is committed to driving brands to master CXi,” said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “NICE’s ability to address customers’ needs across the entire journey from the initial digital entry point to the final issue resolution is helping to deliver notable CX.”

This acknowledgment follows NICE’s recent announcement of the industry’s first conversational CX integration with OpenAI’s generative modeling, the same technology that powers ChatGPT, and CXone. This pioneering integration of CXone Expert and OpenAI’s technology, combined with NICE’s Enlighten AI models, enables customers to resolve issues with automated self-service that looks and sounds refreshingly human. With this integration, organizations can create human-like conversational consumer experiences that provide exceptional CX without engaging agents.

“One of the key tenants to mastering CXi is AI adoption. NICE continues to make market-leading investments in the latest cutting-edge conversational AI technology to distinguish our solutions from our competitors,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “We are honored to be identified for this achievement by Aragon Research and we believe this demonstrates our commitment to propelling brands to deliver seamless CX through agent-assisted and unassisted interactions, intelligent virtual assistants, and smart self-service. We are setting the standard for brands to lead in the digital era in the contact center and beyond.”

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

