As more Americans continue to seek information about mental health conditions based online, Talkspace, the leading provider of virtual behavioral health services, today announced the launch of its new “Mental+Health+Conditions+Library.” The new site will be available to (both members and non-members of the Talkspace service) with free, clinically-evaluated, human-authored articles and information on a comprehensive range of mental health conditions. The library will also provide information on available treatments related to those conditions.

“TikTok and other social media channels have raised awareness, and helped destigmatize mental health conditions like anxiety, depression and ADHD, but it comes with a risk,” said Dr. Varun Choudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Talkspace. “It can lead to people self-diagnosing or hastily seeking inappropriate treatments, so we brought together a team of licensed Talkspace clinicians to add a layer of professional insight, nuance, and approachability with this educational resource. We are meeting people where they are in this age of self-help-meets-social-media.”

More than 30 conditions appear alphabetically, and each one is described in an approachable, easy to understand manner defined in accordance with the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM 5). The corresponding entries also describe each condition’s symptoms, examples of appropriate coping mechanisms and treatments, ranging from self-care to therapy to medication for more severe cases, and links to an assessment. The assessment will help guide individuals in evaluating if they should seek help from a licensed mental health professional to address their concerns.

All content in the Mental Health Conditions Library is authored by specialized writers and reviewed by a dedicated team of licensed, practicing Talkspace mental health clinicians. The Clinical Review Process includes: 1) the fact-checking of all mental health claims and statements, backed by current research from credible sources, including peer-reviewed journals and educational institutions, 2) ensuring content is accessible to a diverse range of individuals and addresses their unique mental health needs, and finally, the Library Includes guidance on how the reader might move forward if they believe they are experiencing the conditions, including the option to access virtual care through Talkspace.

Visit Talkspace’s new Mental Health Conditions Library here.

