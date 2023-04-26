Xperi to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, following the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day. To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free:

1-888-660-6513

International callers, please dial:

+1 929-203-0876

Conference ID:

5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following webcast link: Q1+2023+Earnings+Call+Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced®, an IMAX and DTS partnership, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

