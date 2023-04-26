CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today introduced CrowdStrike+Falcon+Complete+XDR, a new Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) service from the MDR and endpoint security market leader. CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR extends the elite expertise of its industry-leading MDR service, which includes 24/7 expert management, threat hunting, monitoring and end-to-end remediation, across all key attack surfaces to close the cybersecurity skills gap. Built on the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR unifies human expertise with AI-powered automation and threat intelligence across security and IT categories to operationalize XDR for customers of any security maturity. CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR augments in-house teams of all skill levels, breaking down data and organizational silos to stop adversaries. Additionally, CrowdStrike is working with a broad ecosystem of leading partners who have built MXDR services on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, providing customers a choice in a service delivered by CrowdStrike or managed capabilities offered by a global network of leading partners.

According to an Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) report1, 47% of organizations believe they don’t have adequate skills for security operations. In addition, there’s an estimated cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million people — and it’s holding organizations back from implementing a mature security program. Meanwhile, the CrowdStrike+2023+Global+Threat+Report revealed that 71% of cyber attacks detected in 2022 were malware-free (up from 62% in 2021) and interactive intrusions (hands on keyboard activity) increased 50% in 2022 – outlining how sophisticated human adversaries increasingly look to evade legacy antivirus and outsmart machine-only defenses.

“With MDR, CrowdStrike pioneered the idea of creating a seamless union between the technology, human expertise and an organization’s security team to close the gap between detection and response and deliver the outcome of stopping breaches. With Managed XDR services, organizations can entrust the implementation, management, response and end-to-end remediation of advanced threats across multiple vendors and attack surfaces — all without the burden, overhead or costs of deploying and managing a 24/7 threat detection and response function on their own,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike.

Partner-Delivered Managed XDR Services, Powered by CrowdStrike

Today, CrowdStrike’s partners leverage the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver MXDR services to customers. This unique collaboration, which has proven successful in the MDR market, has become the hallmark of CrowdStrike’s better-together strategy for bringing the value of XDR to organizations of all sizes. Leading Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) have taken advantage of delivering MXDR services powered by CrowdStrike, including:

Damien Childs, BT’s Director of Cyber & Security Operations: “The new Managed CrowdStrike Falcon XDR service from BT will allow our customers to reap the benefits of the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform, while also taking advantage of BT’s extensive managed security service capabilities. The service enables holistic threat protection that extends beyond the endpoint to also include identity and cloud security.”

Rahul Bakshi, Chief Product Officer at eSentire: "As CrowdStrike%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Global+MSSP+Partner+of+the+Year, we provide 24/7 protection to small-to-medium businesses globally who lack the resources and expertise to manage the complexity of multiple points of security telemetry, including the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform. With eSentire MXDR service powered by CrowdStrike, our customers benefit from advanced protection with proactive threat hunting, deep multi-signal investigation and complete, rapid threat response, with a Mean Time to Contain of only 15 minutes."

Zeina Zakhour, CTO Digital Security, Eviden, Atos Group: “CrowdStrike is a strategic partner for Eviden. We are excited to be once again the managed security partner of choice for CrowdStrike’s MXDR program. CrowdStrike EDR is closely integrated with Eviden’s AIsaac platform for delivering first-rate MXDR services. As the #1 MSSP worldwide, Eviden offers customers the ability to integrate existing security technologies in their environment, including XDR platforms like CrowdStrike, which independent analysts recognize as a leader.”

Chris Rothe, CTO and Co-Founder at Red Canary: "Red Canary MDR seamlessly integrates with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform for increased protection against cyberattacks. Using CrowdStrike's world-class XDR as the foundation, Red Canary monitors an organization's environment 24x7 to stop more threats, reduce alert noise and speed up response."

“Red Canary MDR seamlessly integrates with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform for increased protection against cyberattacks. Using CrowdStrike’s world-class XDR as the foundation, Red Canary monitors an organization’s environment 24x7 to stop more threats, reduce alert noise and speed up response.” Colin O’Connor, President of Field Operations at ReliaQuest: "CrowdStrike is a valued partner and our integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Complete further enables us to deliver better security outcomes for joint customers. ReliaQuest GreyMatter, a security operations platform, takes telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and combines it with data from other technologies such as SIEMs, CASBs and threat feeds to provide better context, enrich investigations and drive faster responses for proactive protection."

Alberto Sempere, VP Product & Innovation at Telefonica Tech: "Telefonica Tech and CrowdStrike have a successful partnership. We are thrilled to have been selected as a preferred Managed Security Service Provider for the CrowdStrike MXDR program. The integration between CrowdStrike technology and Telefonica's Tech services ensures the provision of exceptional MXDR services and is already a reality for many of our customers."

“The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is quickly emerging as cybersecurity’s de facto XDR ecosystem. Our partners are foundational in helping organizations of all sizes on their XDR journeys. XDR is a team sport and our partner-friendly, customer-choice approach demonstrates our commitment,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Partners have the same challenges as customers, which is finding the cybersecurity staff to deliver their services. That’s where the value proposition of CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR becomes extremely compelling with partners, such as BT, eSentire, Eviden, Red Canary, ReliaQuest and Telefonica Tech, who are turning to us to augment their own SOCs with CrowdStrike-powered offerings.”

MDR’s Market Leader Delivers World’s Best MXDR

Ranked #1 in MDR market share by Gartner2, and recognized as a leader by IDC3 and Forrester4, CrowdStrike pioneered the MDR category with the CrowdStrike Falcon Complete offering. In the recent and first-ever MITRE+Engenuity+ATT%26amp%3BCK+Evaluations+for+Security+Service+Providers, which evaluated 16 MDR providers, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete achieved the highest detection coverage, detecting 75 of 76 (or 99%) adversary techniques.

With CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR, CrowdStrike extends these industry-leading MDR capabilities across all supported CrowdStrike Falcon modules and third-party vendors including CrowdXDR+Alliance partners.

“Organizations that are looking for a follow-the-sun coverage model and full hands-on remote triage, investigation and end-to-end remediation actions should strongly consider a managed XDR service. CrowdStrike showed in the most recent IDC MarketScape on U.S. MDR that they are well-positioned to meet the needs of organizations that are looking to implement solutions that fulfill their detection and response needs, but do not have the resources to appropriately implement, operate and maintain it,” said Craig Robinson, IDC Research VP of Security Services.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

