ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO, Financial) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that it has commenced development of a novel formulation as a targeted prophylactic treatment, designated as SPC-15, intended for stress, anxiety, and PTSD.



Development of the drug formulation is pursuant to the Company’s sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. Preclinical studies in the field suggest that SPC-15 could be a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of cognitive impairment, PTSD, and stress-related disorders.

“We are advancing our development of SPC-15 through this formulation and feasibility study investigating dose strengths and delivery,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. “The SPC-15 treatment protocol predicts levels of severity or progression of stress-related disorders and their metabolomic biomarkers’ response to pharmacological treatments. Based on our own research to date coupled with published preclinical data, we believe SPC-15 could have a profound impact on treating stress and anxiety disorders including PTSD, we will further use this data to help us with our upcoming studies related to SPC-14 Alzheimer’s asset.”

Targeted by SPC-15, anxiety, PTSD, and other stress-related disorders are becoming more frequent in Americans aged 18+. According to the World Health Organization in 2019, 300+ million people were living with an anxiety disorder, and according to the National Center for PTSD, around 12 million adults in the U.S. alone are reported to have PTSD., According to Fortune Business Insights, the global treatment market size for anxiety disorders and depression is projected to reach $13.0 billion in 2027.



Silo Pharma was recently granted a U.S. patent covering SPC-15 as a method for the treatment and prevention of stress-induced affective disorders in females.

