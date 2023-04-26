Peace Hills General Insurance Company Enhances Claims Management with Verisk Solutions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With Verisk’s Xactimate and XactAnalysis, Personal and Commercial Lines Insurer from Western Canada Streamlines Estimates and Workflow processes.

Edmonton and Jersey City, N.J., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peace Hills General Insurance Company, an auto, home, and business insurer in Western Canada, is enhancing its claims workflow with the Xactimate and XactAnalysis® solutions from Verisk ( VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider.

Peace Hills is using Xactimate to capture information about property damage and help them review estimates with speed and precision. The insurer is using XactAnalysis to send and receive assignments, track claims status, and support the oversight of its contractor network. Both applications can help Peace Hills enhance its workflow and reduce the time it takes to resolve claims.

“Providing an exceptional customer experience is at the forefront of what we do and it has become crucial to ensure a smooth collaborative process with our service network,” said Dan Andresen, vice president of claims at Peace Hills. “Verisk's offerings not only enable us to allocate claims and obtain assessments from adjusters in a streamlined manner, but also provide a transparent view that enables all stakeholders to monitor the progress in real time.”

With XactAnalysis, Peace Hills can more effectively:

  • ensure compliance with company standards by tracking claim assignments;
  • audit estimates to identify and correct errors;
  • maintain comprehensive documentation on all claims by storing estimates, valuations, floor plans, photos, notes, action items, and audio files;
  • identify areas for contractor/adjuster improvement by monitoring performance; and
  • generate real-time reports on company performance and compare them against industry standards.

“Peace Hills maintains a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Joel Dagenais, senior vice president of sales for Verisk’s claims solutions. “We’re excited to support them with property estimation and claims management technology, and and we look forward to helping them continue to increase efficiency and improve the customer experience.”

To learn more about Peace Hills, visit www.peacehillsinsurance.com. For more information about Verisk Property Estimating Solutions, visit www.verisk.com/property-estimating-solutions.

About Verisk

Verisk ( VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Peace Hills

Peace Hills General Insurance Company, proudly owned by Samson Cree Nation, has been serving Western Canada since 1982 with home, auto and business insurance products. Committed to exceptional claims service, Peace Hills is dedicated to providing a responsive and efficient customer experience. Peace Hills employs over 200 staff who work with hundreds of broker offices across all provinces and territories in Western Canada. Learn more at www.peacehillsinsurance.com.

ti?nf=ODgwOTY0MSM1NTMxMjc1IzIyMTAwMjk=
Insurance-Services-Office-Inc-.png
Michelle Pantina
Verisk
551-500-7327
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.