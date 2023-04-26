SentinelOne Appoints Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer

2 hours ago
SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous security, today announced the appointment of Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Jenkins will be responsible for the planning, development and global execution of the company’s marketing strategy to elevate the SentinelOne brand and support industry-leading growth at scale. Jenkins will report directly to SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten.

“Sally Jenkins has helped define some of the most influential brands across multiple industries,” said Weingarten. “We have aggressive goals to expand our brand presence and market share and Sally’s experience in SaaS, data and cybersecurity are the perfect trifecta to achieve them. The cybersecurity landscape has never been more complicated, and organizations desperately need a platform that can autonomously shield them from malicious attacks. Sally has a deep understanding of how to position and define our offerings in ways that will strengthen and solidify our leadership position across all market segments.”

A tenured and experienced leader, Jenkins has a proven track record of building brand and demand at leading B2B and B2C companies, including Elastic, Informatica, VMware and Symantec. Jenkins joins SentinelOne from Elastic, a data security and observability solutions provider built on Elasticsearch, where she successfully transformed the company’s positioning, marketing strategy and vision to meet the hypergrowth company’s evolving needs, contributing to a 300% revenue increase during her tenure. Prior to Elastic, she was CMO at Informatica, an AI-powered data management company, where she was instrumental in repositioning the company as a leader in the enterprise cloud data management category.

A thought leader in the art and science of marketing, Sally is a Silicon Valley Business Journal CMO of the Year, an independent board director at data.world and an advisor to Aware, Inc.

“The increase in cyber attacks, proliferation of remote work and devices to support it, along with the acceleration of business to the cloud have made infrastructure more difficult to protect,” said Jenkins. “Companies are looking for ways to simplify their technology stack and bolster their security posture, and with its unparalleled technology and vision for the future of security, SentinelOne is uniquely positioned to do so. I look forward to elevating the company’s brand while continuing to be maniacally focused on generating demand to support the company’s unparalleled growth.”

About SentinelOne
SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity and a Fortune AI 50 company. SentinelOne Singularity™ is a cybersecurity AI platform that detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. The SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform is powered by DataSet™, an AI-enabled data lake technology. Over 10,000 customers, including hundreds of the Global 2000, prominent governments, healthcare providers, and educational institutions, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

