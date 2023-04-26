Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in-person on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The meeting will also be accessible by webcast.

Information on both the in-person meeting and webcast along with presentation materials are accessible on the Company’s website at www.ghco.com. Shareholders and plan participants may submit questions in advance at [email protected]. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

