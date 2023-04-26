Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that its PCIM+2023 showcase will underscore the company’s expanding footprint in market applications crossing the power spectrum. Devices on display will demonstrate Transphorm’s ability to support low to high power systems with GaN power conversion solutions offering unparalleled Manufacturability, Designability, Drivability, and Reliability. Attendees can visit Transphorm at Hall 7, Booth 108 during the event on May 9 – 11.

Driving Down BOM Costs

The WT7162RHUG24A, the recently announced SuperGaN® SiP developed with Weltrend Semiconductor, will again be on display following its first showing at APEC 2023. It will be shown alongside Weltrend’s high-efficiency, single-stage 65 W USB-C PD 3.0 + PPS power adapter reference design built with the new integrated circuit. With an overall peak efficiency of ~94.0% and a power density of 26 W/in3, the board presents a total, cost-effective solution for programmable adapters. For SiP samples, contact [email protected].

Demonstrating System Performance Increases

Transphorm’s device portfolio offers a variety of options for engineers seeking unprecedented power conversion performance. These devices come in Performance packages or, should drop-in+replacements be desired, pin-to-pin compatible Industry Standard packages. An on-site static demonstration will show how replacing+TSMC+e-mode+devices+with+Transphorm+FETs in a currently available gaming laptop charger significantly improved the system’s performance.

Simplifying GaN Use in 3 kW Inverter Systems

The recently+announced+TDINV3000W050B-KIT, a 3.0 kW DC-to-AC non-isolated full-bridge inverter evaluation board, will be on display for the first time. It pairs Transphorm’s TP65H050G4WS SuperGaN FET with Microchip Technology’s dsPIC33CK digital signal controller (DSC) board. The DSC board is equipped with pre-programmed firmware to enable understanding and quicken development of SuperGaN solutions in Broad Industrial and Renewable power systems.

Diversifying Automotive GaN Solutions

Transphorm’s technology expertise has enabled the company to set the industry’s key benchmarks for automotive-focused GaN power conversion solutions. Transphorm was first to market with an AEC-Q101 qualified 650 V device. It is also the only GaN device manufacturer to release an AEC-Q101 device qualified to 175°C. And, at PCIM, Transphorm will again achieve a critical milestone by unveiling design resources for the 1200 V GaN device first+demonstrated+a+year+ago. This device will complement the company’s already strong 650 V solutions enabling various electric vehicle applications.

Speaking Engagement

Learn more about how Transphorm’s GaN platform impacts power systems across all power levels during the Bodo’s Power Systems session.

Panel: Wide Bandgap Design with GaN HEMT and Vertical GaN

Speaker: Philip Zuk, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing

Date: May 10

Time: 1:05 p.m. CEST

Location: Industry Stage, Hall 7, Booth 480

One Core Platform, Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm is the leading GaN power semiconductor company differentiated by its technology’s:

Manufacturability: Vertically integrated owning the EPI design, wafer process, and FET die design.

Designability: Offering well-known, Industry Standard packages and Performance packages while partnering with renowned global technology leaders for easier, quicker system development.

Drivability: Offering devices that are driven like silicon and pair with off-the-shelf controllers and drivers while requiring minimal external circuitry.

Reliability: Still leading the industry with a current FIT rate of < 0.05 across more than 125 billion field hours of operation in low to high power applications.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California, and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

