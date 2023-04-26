WEX Honors 16 Companies and Executives with WEX Community Awards and Inducts 26 Into WEX Circle of Excellence

2 hours ago
WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, has recognized 16 companies and business leaders with the 2022 WEX Community Awards and inducted 26 companies into the WEX Circle of Excellence. The awards and induction honor unparalleled partnership in making it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. These are merit recognitions for best-in-class companies and business decision makers meant to underscore accomplishments and extraordinary efforts in 2022.

“Our award winners have embraced technical innovation and new products to capture efficiencies, drive savings, and identify new marketplace opportunities,” said Melissa Smith, WEX Chair, CEO, and President at WEX. “We are incredibly proud of the trust these top performing businesses and executives have placed in WEX to simplify the business of running a business — and of the results we have achieved together.”

“Our award winners are a vital component to what makes us an industry leader,” said Robert Deshaies, COO, Americas at WEX. “We are in awe of their commitment, grit, accomplishments, and achievements. In short, they simply are the best, and they inspire us to do better and be better. It is an honor to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”

The WEX 2022 Community Awards winners in their respective categories are:

For excellence in over-the-road, closed-loop fleet payments:

  • Intermodal Cartage as Innovator of the Year
  • Fraley and Schilling as Partner of the Year

For best-in-class fintech partnerships and corporate, embedded, and API-facilitated business-to-business payments:

  • AvidXchange for the Growth Excellence Award
  • Jack Henry as Customer of the Year

For superior light- and medium-duty business fleet operations and payment product offerings:

  • Shell Fleet Solutions as Service Innovator of the Year
  • Enterprise Holdings as Partner of the Year

For partnership in deploying WEX paytech, insurtech, and other technology solutions for employee benefit programs, administration, and service:

  • Aon as Benefits Administration National Partner of the Year
  • Marsh & McLennan Agency as Consultant Partner of the Year
  • Associated Bank for the Benefits Service Innovation Award
  • Medsurety for the Sales Innovation Award
  • Carrie Stout of Consolidated Admin Services for the Leadership Award
  • Central Trust Bank for the Marketing Excellence Award
  • Empyrean as COBRA Partner of the Year
  • Paylocity as CDH Platform Partner of the Year
  • Molina Healthcare as New Partner of the Year
  • UPMC as Partner of the Year

The top echelon companies from WEX’s member community were honored as 2022 inductees into the WEX Circle of Excellence:

  • Associated Bank
  • AvidXchange
  • Bank of America
  • Chard Snyder an Ascensus Company
  • Consolidated Admin Services
  • Empyrean
  • Enterprise Holdings
  • Fraley and Schilling
  • HSA Bank
  • Intermodal Cartage
  • Jack Henry
  • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
  • Marsh & McLennan Agency
  • McGriff Employee Benefit Solutions
  • MetLife
  • Paylocity
  • PNC Bank
  • Proflex Administrators
  • Progressive Benefit Solutions
  • Sentinel Group
  • Shell Fleet Solutions
  • Surency Life & Health
  • The Harrison Group
  • UMR
  • UPMC
  • Voya

Recognitions took place during WEX+SPARK+2023, WEX’s annual learning and networking event. Full details are available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexspark.com%2F and by following the hashtag #WEXSPARK2023.

WEX SPARK 2023 is sponsored by strategic partners including Visa, Coherent Solutions, Mastercard, Kunai, FIS, Fiserv, and Great Hearing Benefits.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

