Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced new data, presented at the 2023 Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference in Washington, D.C., that further supporting the proposed mechanism of action (MOA) of fasedienol (PH94B), the Company’s rapid-onset investigational pherine nasal spray in Phase 3 development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Findings from the study demonstrate local metabolism and clearance of fasedienol from the nasal passages. This discovery of the local nasal clearance of fasedienol may explain prior research findings that fasedienol is absent from systemic circulation and from the brain after intranasal administration, contributing to its favorable safety profile in all clinical studies to date, which studies have involved over 30,000 doses of fasedienol administered to adults with SAD.

In the study, cells were extracted from the epithelial lining of the dorsal nasal septum of each nasal passage in healthy adult volunteers. Results from incubation of fasedienol with human nasal epithelial cells show that it is progressively metabolized and cleared from the nasal passages by P450-CYP enzymes expressed in nasal epithelial cells, including chemosensory cells, after intranasal spray administration.

“The results of this study provide further evidence to support our belief that fasedienol activates nasal-amygdala neural circuits acting locally on nasal receptors and does not require systemic uptake or direct activity on neurons in the brain to achieve rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects,” said Dr. Louis Monti, Vice President of Translational Medicine at Vistagen. “The absence of systemic uptake of fasedienol and other fast-acting pherines is essential in our efforts to develop new drug candidates for anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders without most of the potential side effects and safety concerns associated with current oral therapies, all of which require systemic uptake.”

About Fasedienol (PH94B)

Vistagen’s fasedienol (PH94B) is a first-in-class, rapid-onset investigational pherine nasal spray with a novel proposed mechanism of action (MOA) that regulates the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits of fear and anxiety and attenuates the tone of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system, without systemic distribution, potentiation of GABA-A receptors or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is developing fasedienol in a Phase 3 program for the treatment of social anxiety disorder. Designed for intranasal administration in low microgram doses, the proposed novel MOA of fasedienol is fundamentally differentiated from all currently approved anti-anxiety medications, including all antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

About Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) affects an estimated 25 million Americans. A person with SAD feels intense, persistent symptoms of anxiety or fear in certain social situations, such as meeting new people, making comments in a business meeting, dating, being on a job interview, answering a question in class, or talking to a cashier in a store. Doing common, everyday things in front of people causes profound anxiety or fear of being embarrassed, evaluated, humiliated, judged, or rejected. SAD can get in the way of going to work, attending school, or doing a wide variety of things in a situation that is likely to involve interpersonal interaction. It can lead to avoidance and opportunity costs that can significantly impact a person's employment and social activities and can be very disruptive to their overall quality of life. SAD is commonly treated long-term with certain FDA-approved antidepressants, which have a slow onset of effect (several weeks) and provide limited therapeutic benefits, and with benzodiazepines, which are not FDA-approved for treating SAD. Both antidepressants and benzodiazepines have known side effects and significant safety concerns that may make them unattractive to individuals affected by SAD.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six product candidates, including fasedienol (PH94B), itruvone (PH10) and three additional investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, in addition to AV-101, which is an oral antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

