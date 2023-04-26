Brink's First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2023


RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (:BCO), , a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review first-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178041/f92641b329 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NabvJgAK.

A replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2023, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 7181633. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709

