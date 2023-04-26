– Performance-Based Agreement Provides for Currax’s 72 Sales Representatives to Detail Esperion’s Products –



– Reinforces Esperion’s Focus on Driving Persistent Growth By More Than Doubling Sales Team–

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) today announced an agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC that provides for all of Currax’s 72 sales representatives to co-promote NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablets and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablets. This deal more than doubles the sales representatives for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and further demonstrates Esperion’s focus on driving persistent growth to the business.

“We are excited to partner with Currax through the end of 2023 to continue raising awareness of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “We believe this performance-based agreement that provides a more than doubling of our sales representatives will provide us with the opportunity to build on the significant momentum we’ve seen since the announcement of the positive results from our landmark C holesterol L owering via B e mpedoic acid, an A CL-Inhibiting R egimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial.”

“Our entire commercial organization is charged with driving additional awareness and utilization of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET,” said George Hampton, president and chief executive officer of Currax. “This agreement aligns with Currax’s focus on patient access to critical medicines and is a win for patients, physicians and both companies.”

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is a Phase 3, event-driven, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with NEXLETOL reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with or who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease with documented statin intolerance (inability to tolerate 2 or more statins, one at a low dose) and elevated LDL-C levels (fasting blood LDL-C ≥ 100 (2.6 mmol/L). The study, which includes nearly 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries, accumulated the targeted 1,620 primary major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE-4) in August 2022.

INDICATION

NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET are indicated as adjuncts to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Limitations of Use: The effect of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications: NEXLETOL has no contraindications. NEXLIZET is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to ezetimibe tablets. Hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis, angioedema, rash, and urticaria have been reported with ezetimibe.

Warnings and Precautions: Hyperuricemia: Bempedoic acid, a component of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, may increase blood uric acid levels. Hyperuricemia may occur early in treatment and persist throughout treatment, and may lead to the development of gout, especially in patients with a history of gout. Assess uric acid levels periodically as clinically indicated. Monitor for signs and symptoms of hyperuricemia, and initiate treatment with urate-lowering drugs as appropriate.

Tendon Rupture: Bempedoic acid is associated with an increased risk of tendon rupture or injury. In clinical trials, tendon rupture occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with bempedoic acid versus 0% of patients treated with placebo, and involved the rotator cuff (the shoulder), biceps tendon, or Achilles tendon. Tendon rupture occurred within weeks to months of starting bempedoic acid. Tendon rupture may occur more frequently in patients over 60 years of age, patients taking corticosteroid or fluoroquinolone drugs, patients with renal failure, and patients with previous tendon disorders. Discontinue NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET at the first sign of tendon rupture. Avoid NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in patients who have a history of tendon disorders or tendon rupture.

Adverse Reactions: In NEXLETOL clinical trials, the most commonly reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory tract infection, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, back pain, abdominal pain or discomfort, bronchitis, pain in extremity, anemia, and elevated liver enzymes. Reactions reported less frequently, but still more often than with placebo, included benign prostatic hyperplasia and atrial fibrillation.

In the NEXLIZET clinical trial, the most commonly reported adverse reactions observed with NEXLIZET, but not observed in clinical trials of bempedoic acid or ezetimibe, a component of NEXLIZET, and occurring more frequently than with placebo, were urinary tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and constipation.

Adverse reactions reported in clinical trials of ezetimibe, and occurring at an incidence greater than with placebo, included upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, arthralgia, sinusitis, pain in extremity, fatigue, and influenza. Other adverse reactions reported in postmarketing use of ezetimibe included hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, angioedema, rash, and urticaria; erythema multiforme; myalgia; elevated creatine phosphokinase; myopathy/rhabdomyolysis; elevations in liver transaminases; hepatitis; abdominal pain; thrombocytopenia; pancreatitis; nausea; dizziness; paresthesia; depression; headache; cholelithiasis; cholecystitis.

Drug Interactions: Simvastatin and Pravastatin: Concomitant use with bempedoic acid results in increased concentrations and increased risk of simvastatin or pravastatin-related myopathy. Use of either NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET with greater than 20 mg of simvastatin or 40 mg of pravastatin should be avoided.

Cyclosporine: Caution should be exercised when using NEXLIZET and cyclosporine concomitantly due to increased exposure to both ezetimibe and cyclosporine. Monitor cyclosporine concentrations in patients receiving NEXLIZET and cyclosporine. In patients treated with cyclosporine, the potential effects of the increased exposure to ezetimibe from concomitant use should be carefully weighed against the benefits of alterations in lipid levels provided by NEXLIZET.

Fibrates: Coadministration of NEXLIZET with fibrates other than fenofibrate is not recommended. Fenofibrate and ezetimibe may increase cholesterol excretion into the bile, leading to cholelithiasis. If cholelithiasis is suspected in a patient receiving NEXLIZET and fenofibrate, gallbladder studies are indicated and alternative lipid-lowering therapy should be considered.

Cholestyramine: Concomitant use of NEXLIZET and cholestyramine decreases ezetimibe concentration. This may result in a reduction of efficacy. Administer NEXLIZET either at least 2 hours before, or at least 4 hours after, bile acid sequestrants.

Lactation and Pregnancy: It is not recommended that NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET be taken during breastfeeding. Discontinue NEXLETOL or NEXLIZET when pregnancy is recognized, unless the benefits of therapy outweigh the potential risks to the fetus. Based on the mechanism of action of bempedoic acid, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET may cause fetal harm.

Please see full Prescribing Information here.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected operational expenses, expected revenue of our commercial products, future operations, expected milestone payments from partners, commercial products and expected growth, clinical development and regulatory submissions, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues, results of operations and financial condition, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

