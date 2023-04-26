Adaptive Provides Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Services to Multiple Industries Including the Financial Services Sector

WASHINGTON, DC, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has executed a Share Exchange Agreement with Adaptive Analytics, Inc. (“Adaptive”) and completed the first closing event of the transaction for Xalles Technology Inc. to own 25% of Adaptive. An additional future closing event within a few months will complete the transaction for Adaptive to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology.

Adaptive provides its clients with a cloud-based software platform that delivers an AI powered governance and control capability to enhance the data governance and control processes for organizations on a holistic enterprise-wide scale. Industries currently serviced include Insurance, Financial Services, Government Agencies, Healthcare, Energy, and many other regulated industries, where compliance and data governance are critical to operational transparency and overall risk avoidance strategies.

Adaptive clients include Bank of America, Western Union, Deloitte Consulting, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), Dell, and numerous central banks and other financial services companies. Gartner named Adaptive’s platform as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions.

Adaptive is led by J.C. Goins. Mr. Goins has over 30 years of experience as an investor and advisor to companies, lenders and investors across a range of industries. Under his leadership, Adaptive is a preferred provider for data governance, AI analytics, and corporate oversight capabilities.

J.C. Goins, Adaptive’s CEO, commented, “The Adaptive and Xalles relationship will facilitate our growth in multiple vertical markets to build upon our successful client implementations. It enables us to expand our unique technology platform to target new use cases and provides an entry into further vertical markets including Smart City and IoT platforms. Adaptive is perfectly positioned for rapid global growth in the next 2 years through our alliances and channel partners.”

“We are pleased to announce this transaction and welcome the Adaptive team into the Xalles Technology group,” stated Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash. He continued, “Adaptive will be a core pillar of our data and AI strategy to support our expanding roles in financial services and healthcare ecosystems.”

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com.

Adaptive Analytics, Inc. is a global company located in Irvine, CA. Adaptive is a market leader with a history of providing automated forensic capabilities enabling organizations to discover and manage complex data sources along with the processes and systems that use them. The company’s offerings are designed to support the rapidly changing business and IT environments, which are driven by the ever-increasing demands of risk management, compliance, evolving regulations and intelligent governance oversight. Adaptive offers standards-based solutions that help organizations better align their valuable information by supporting specific management challenges including enhanced AI Analytics, Data Governance, Data Quality, Metadata Management, Enterprise Architecture Management and IT Portfolio Management while ensuring knowledge is retained as systems evolve. In addition to serving its direct customers, Adaptive is leveraged as an OEM platform working with other technologies that are seeking to embed the Adaptive capabilities in their solution offerings for enhanced governance and oversight functionality. For more on Adaptive visit www.adaptive.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at Sec.gov and in OTC Markets at Otcmarkets.com

