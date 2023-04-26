MySize to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MySize, Inc. ( MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) (“MySize” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-driven solutions for fashion and retail that drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients and an omnichannel e-commerce company, today announced its CEO & Founder, Ronen Luzon, will present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico.

Mr. Luzon will showcase the latest innovations and milestones achieved by the Company in 2022 and its roadmap for 2023. MySize reported over 3300% revenue growth in 2022 over the prior year, meeting its revenue guidance of $4.5 million. 2023 revenues are expected to double over 2022. The Company’s sizing solutions, MySizeID and Naiz Fit, are being adopted by the top names in fashion and retail, driven by data on cost and carbon footprint savings.

The Sequire Investor Summit takes place April 24 – 26th, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mr. Luzon will present on Tuesday, April 25 at 11:30 am AT / 10:30 am ET. Investors attending the conference may request a 1x1 meeting with management through the Sequire portal.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About SRAX
SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

About MySize Inc.
MySize, Inc. ( MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:
Or Kles, CFO
[email protected]

