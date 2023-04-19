Lumen Takes on Massive Internet Traffic Growth with 400G IP Transit Ports

DENVER, April 19, 2023

Ports launching on world's most peered network to efficiently move traffic across global internet routes

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to make big investments in its network. First was the expansion of its U.S. intercity dark fiber network, then the build out of its 400G wavelength network in the U.S. and Europe. Now, Lumen is one of the first global providers to launch 400G IP transit ports across its Tier 1 internet backbone network in the U.S. and EMEA. This powers businesses, hyperscalers and content providers with ultra-high bandwidth connections to efficiently support the massive IP transit needs of today's internet-centered world.

We continue to capitalize on our network strength and deliver the services that are so important to our customers.

"We continue to capitalize on our network strength and deliver the services that are so important to our customers," said Andrew Dugan, Lumen Chief Technology Officer. "Businesses that need IP transit are looking for efficient global internet routes connecting where data is and where it needs to go. Lumen's highly peered AS3356 network can connect internet traffic sources and destinations with minimal network hops. Combining Lumen's 400G transit ports with our 400G wavelengths well positions us in the IP transit market for delivering ultra-high bandwidth connections."

Why it Matters:

  • Lumen's AS3356 network is the number one peered network in the world based on data from CAIDA.org. Traffic on this network grew 38% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021 and 16% YoY in 2022.
  • Expanding Lumen® High Speed IP (HSIP) Service offering with 400G ports provides a more efficient way for content providers, hyperscalers, ISPs, as well as wholesale and gaming companies to support the growing bandwidth demands of their customers.
  • It simplifies and reduces the need to bundle and manage multiple lower bandwidth ports.

Availability:

Lumen HSIP Service with 400G ports is currently available in eight markets. Lumen is aggressively expanding this capability in at least twelve additional major markets throughout the U.S. and EMEA in 2023, with continued expansions in 2024.

Go here to learn more about Lumen HSIP service.

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

