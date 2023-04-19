MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 19, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (the "Company"), announced today that it will disclose its 2023 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

What:

Mammoth Energy Services' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0872 and ask for the


Mammoth Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where:

https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes at https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammoth-energy-services-inc-announces-2023-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301801454.html

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

